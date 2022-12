Share:

LAHORE - All seeded players advanced to the next round of the 35th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship at S Di­lawar Abbas PTF Tennis Com­plex on Tuesday. In men’s sin­gles first round, Aqeel Khan, Ahmed Nael, Talha Khan, Bar­katullah, Muzammil Murtaza, Nofil Kaleem, Abdullah Ad­nan, Heera Ashiq, Muadssar Murtaza, Waqas Malik, Baqar Ali, M Abid, Yousaf Khalil, Hu­zaifa Khan, Asadullah and M Shoaib emerged as winners. In U-18 singles first round, Bilal Asim, Talha Khan, Hamid Israr, Abdul Hanan, Arslan Khan, M Salar, Ibrahim Nou­man, Talha Khan and Hamza Aasim were the winners