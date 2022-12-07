Share:

KHYBER - A jirga was formed to address the problem of frequent power outages in Landi Kotal on Tuesday. The unannounced electricity load shedding in the frigid weather was brought to the notice of TESCO and administrative officials by speakers such as Muqtader Shah, Sajid Ali, Haji Shah Khalid, councillor Abu Darda, and others. They said that in addition to other issues, frequent power outages caused a shortage of potable water, forcing the locals to fetch drinking water from streams in hilly areas to meet their domestic needs.