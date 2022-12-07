Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber pakhtunkhwa Minister for agriculture and Livestock Muhibullah Khan while addressing the Green Farmers Convention organized under the auspices of Fatima Fertilizer said that the incumbent provincial government and agriculture Department have started various projects to increase the productivity of the land. special assistant to Chief Minister for Industries abdul Karim Khan, secretary agriculture and Livestock Dr Israr and the Director Generals of the various agriculture wings and representatives of Fatima Fertilizers also spoke to the convention. Muhibullah Khan said that the pTI government started “soil Fertility Mapping” under the agriculture Transformation program in the province. Under this project, soil testing laboratories have been set up at Farm service Centers in each district where soil samples will be taken and tested after every ten acres of land, thus four lakhs in the entire province. around 50,000 samples will be tested, which will map the production capacity of the province according to which farmers will use fertilizers, he informed. “we are trying to ensure that the entire price of imported fertilizers is not collected from the farmers but the government should bear the additional amount. we have requested the list of registered dealers should be supplied with fertilizers so that we can monitor it and prevent smuggling,” he said. “Fertilizers should not be supplied to board factories but a separate quota should be fixed for them so that there is no shortage of fertilizers in the market and fertilizer is available in abundance. In this regard, we request Fatima Group and other companies,” he added. speaking on the occasion, special assistant to CM abdul Karim Khan said that our provincial government will provide the people with cheap flour this year. at the end of the ceremony, provincial Minister Muhibullah distributed the shields among the agriculture department officers and farmers.