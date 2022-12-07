Share:

KARACHI-Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Tuesday.

They discussed current political and economic situation, and other important matters related to development of the province. The governor said that everyone would have to work collectively for the development of Sindh and added that welfare of the people was his top priority.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the vision of collective efforts for the development of the province was appreciated. MQMP Rabita Committee Member Waseem Akhtar was also present on the occasion.

Governor attends National Day celebrations of Thailand

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended the National Day event of Royal Kingdom of Thailand. He was received by Acting Consul General of Thailand in Karachi Ms. Tantipanyathep, said a statement issued here on Tuesday. A cake cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion. The Governor congratulated the Acting Consul General and people of Thailand on their national day. He said that Pak-Thai relations are being cemented by the passage of time. Both countries would benefit from enhancement in bilateral trade and economic cooperation, he added. Acting Consul General Ms.Tantipanyathep said that bilateral relations were increasing in various fields.

Former Governor Sindh Mohammad Mian Soomro, Trade Commissioner Arif Suleman, Consul Generals of various countries and notables were also present on the occasion.