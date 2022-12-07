Share:

Karachi ranks as having the worst public transport system in Pakistan. Overcrowded buses use the roof as a second deck for passengers at timesand it is common to see drivers running red lights. People continuously face problems due the recklessness of drivers. Regardless of commuters complaining several times, the drivers pay no heed and zigzag through traffic. They neither follow the traffic rules, nor do they care about the consequences of breaking them. They do not fear the law either.

What is more shocking, is the indifferent attitude of the drivers and conductors who at times cause inconvenience to the passengers. Some of them even use vulgar language while speaking of the passenger. This is obviously disturbing. Strict action should be taken against these irresponsible drivers and conductors, who try to create nuisance for the passengers.

I hope that I have been able to highlight the problem in this letter and that adequate measures will be taken without further delay. The authorities should provide proper training, create awareness, and also maintain the provision of punishments for drivers who misbehave and are rash. Looking forward to this positive change.

AQSA BIBI,

Karachi.