Thursday, December 07, 2023
17 people killed in Philippines bus crash

Agencies
December 07, 2023
International

MANILA-Seventeen people died and 11 were injured when a passenger bus careered off a road on a “killer curve” and plunged down a mountain in the central Philippines, officials said Wednesday.
The bus was travelling in Hamtic municipality in Antique province when the crash happened Tuesday afternoon, provincial disaster agency head Roderick Train told AFP.
Seven people were in critical condition in hospital and four others were stable, Train said, describing the section of road as “accident prone”. One Kenyan national was among those killed, and a second Kenyan was among those critically injured. Governor Rhodora Cadiao earlier told radio station DZRH there were four Kenyans on board the bus that was carrying mostly residents of Antique.

Agencies

International

