2 more marriage halls sealed, fine imposed

Agencies
December 07, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  The administration officers sealed two more marriage halls in addition to impos­ing a total fine of Rs 200,000 on their owners on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act, here on Wednesday. A spokesman for the local administration said that a vigorous cam­paign was launched against violation of one-dish and marriage act across the dis­trict. During last one month, the assistant commission­ers and other admin offi­cers inspected 2,162 mar­riage halls and marquees in Faisalabad. They found vio­lation of one-dish and mar­riage act at 166 marriage halls and imposed a total fine of Rs 13.198 million on their owners besides seal­ing premises of 42 marriage halls. The officers also ar­rested 17 caterers from the spot besides getting cases registered against 34 ac­cused on sheer violation of the law, he added.

