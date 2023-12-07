4 persons killed in ambush in capital over old enmity

ISLAMABAD-Four persons including father and son were shot dead allegedly by their rivals over old enmity in limits of Police Station (PS) Shehzad Town, informed sources on Wednesday.

After committing crime, the assailants managed to flee while heavy contingent of police arrived at crime scene and collected the evidence besides shifting bodies to hospital for autopsy, they said.

A police spokesman said that FIR has been registered against the accused while checkpoints were in place at all exit points of federal capital to arrest the fleeing accused.

According to sources, former Chairman Abrar Shah along with his son Hamza Shah and two bodyguards were travelling in his vehicle when his rivals opened indiscriminate firing in an ambush style killing all four persons on the spot. The attackers fled from scene, they said. The occurrence of incident swelled shock waves in the locality.

Sources said that the victims and their rivals are engaged in an enmity since long. They said that a few years ago an exhange of harsh words occured between sons of Abrar Shah and nephews of Hammad Shah over the petty issue of moustache-twisting that led to murder of an old man, who was said to he father in law of brother of Abrar Shah.

They said that Hammad Shah made his best efforts to end the enmity but later on Abrar Shah and his men shot dead Hammad Shah. The rival party in the revenge launched a brazen armed attack on vehicle on Abrar Shah leaving four persons dead. Though police registered case against accused yet it failed to arrest any killer so far.