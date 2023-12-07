Thursday, December 07, 2023
ABHI, Unilever partner to empower employees with Earned Wage Access

PR
December 07, 2023
Business

KARACHI-In a significant move towards empowering employees financially, ABHI, an embedded finance platform, has partnered with Unilever Pakistan, a global FMCG company with a presence in 190 countries, to offer AbhiSalary - an Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution.
This collaboration aims to empower Unilever Pakistan’s workforce by providing them with immediate access to a portion of their earned wages. At the core of this ground-breaking partnership is a shared commitment to financial inclusion, a vision shared by both Unilever Pakistan and ABHI. Unilever has been at the forefront of revolutionizing financial empowerment in Pakistan. With its recent initiative, “fair living wage” Unilever has already made significant strides in transforming the economic landscape for employees. The partnership between Unilever Pakistan and ABHI signifies a shared vision to financially empower employees.
AbhiSalary - an Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution enables employees to regularly meet their financial obligations by allowing them to access their earned salary through the ABHI mobile app, SMS, and WhatsApp within 30 seconds, anytime, anywhere. With AbhiSalary, Unilever Pakistan’s employees can access their earned income before the scheduled payday. This initiative is set to revolutionize the way employees manage their finances, offering them financial support in times of unexpected expenses and reducing their reliance on high-interest or informal loans.
Ali Ladhubhai, Co-Founder and COO at ABHI, stated, “In line with Amir Paracha’s vision of financial empowerment through the ‘fair living wage’ initiative, our partnership with Unilever Pakistan aims to further this goal. By integrating ABHI’s earned wage access platform, we are enhancing financial accessibility for Unilever’s employees, complementing their existing efforts and setting a new precedent for financial inclusion in the country. Unilever Pakistan is setting an example for the industry, showcasing how multinational corporations can play an active role in addressing the financial challenges faced by the workforce.”

