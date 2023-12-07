Anger alchemy

In the spectrum of human emotions, happiness, sadness, fear, and anger coexist. Anger, a normal emotion, can lead to high blood pressure and foster revenge and rage if not properly managed. Unchecked anger might manifest in unhealthy habits like smoking, excessive drinking, and overeating, potentially contributing to weight gain and a vicious cycle of depression and heightened anger.
However, it is a fact that eliminating anger from our lives is impossible. Emotions, including anger, play significant roles in various aspects of human life. At times, anger can be a driving force propelling one towards goals. Conversely, uncontrolled anger may result in conflicts, severed relationships, and jeopardised futures when it escalates to fury.
Ultimately, seeking professional help is the most effective way to manage anger. Anger is not a disease or an epidemic, but rather a manageable aspect of human experience. Enrolling in anger management classes can provide the necessary tools to address burning questions in personal life and foster emotional control.
NADIR SARWAR SAJIDI,
Mashkey.