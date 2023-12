KOHAT - An im­pactful initiative took place in Kohat as the An­ti-Corruption Depart­ment organized a com­pelling awareness walk against corruption. Led by Assistant Director Ibrahimullah Khan, the event saw active partic­ipation on Wednesday, starting from Peshawar Chowk and culminating at Kachhari Chowk.

Adorned with placards and banners adorned with anti-corruption slo­gans, the participants voiced their opposition to this societal ill.