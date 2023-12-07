Army will defend country till last drop of blood: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has said that Pakistan Army will protect the homeland till the last drop of blood.

The army chief was talking to officers after a briefing on the current security situation during his visit to Corps Headquarters on Thursday.

According to ISPR, the COAS was also apprised of ongoing anti-terrorism operations, repatriation of illegal aliens and the progress of socio-economic development schemes in the newly merged districts.

The army chief also met officers and soldiers who fought valiantly during counter-terrorism operations and praised them for their bravery.

COAS Gen Asim said that the nation is proud of the performance of the armed forces. “Pakistan is bound to succeed. The Army has performed its duty to protect every inch of motherland selflessly.”

The army chief also addressed the participants of the first National Workshop Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NWKP-1).

Gen Asim said that the forces restored peace and brought socio-economic development in the province due to the support of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Linking Pakistan's prosperity to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the army chief said that the nefarious designs of the enemies are being thwarted through a coordinated and comprehensive strategy.

Gen Asim said that illegal foreigners are adversely affecting the security and economy of Pakistan. “They are being sent back to their countries in a dignified manner according to international rules,” he added.