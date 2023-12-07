ATC grants police seven-day physical remand of Manzoor Pashteen

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday handed over Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen to police on a seven-day physical remand.

Manzoor Pashteen was arrested on Tuesday from Chaman, Balochistan, transferred to D.I. Khan and then to Islamabad late night on Tuesday.

The PTM leader was presented in the ATC court where Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain approved Pashteen’s seven-day physical remand.

Manzoor Pashteen has been alleged of inciting hatred and rebellion against institutions and their heads in a speech during a rally at Tarnol, Islamabad on August 18th this year.

Abdul Qadir IP/IO Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) made a request for 10 days physical custody Of Manzoor Pashteen for purpose of investigation, Photogrammetry and voice matching test.

Adv Musaddiq Aziz who was representing Pashteen argued before the court that co-accused in this case have already granted bails after serving the judicial remand, so there's no point of physical remand of Manzoor Pashteen in the said case and there's no legal justification for his physical remand.

After hearing the arguments Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain granted seven-day physical remand of Manzoor Pashteen and ordered to produce him in the court on December 14th, 2023.