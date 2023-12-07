Authorities fail to produce Pashteen in court

ISLAMABAD - PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen couldn’t be produced in the Islamabad court after 24 hours of his arrest on Wednesday. The law says the accused who is arrested in any case should be produced before a compe­tent court within 24 hours, said, Advocate Samiullah Wazir who kept waiting all day along with PTM workers and office hold­ers at Federal Judicial Complex & District Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen was arrest­ed early Tuesday from Chaman, Balochistan, was brought to Islamabad late yesterday night, according to Pashteen’s legal team and party workers. There are four FIRs against Pashteen registered at Tarnol, Bara Kahu po­lice stations, CTD, and FIA in Islamabad. Ad­vocate Musaddiq Aziz who’s also Pashteen’s attorney, said, “we don’t know the where­abouts of Pashteen. There is no information about whether they have even acquired tran­sit remand of Pashteen or not.”