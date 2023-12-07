Thursday, December 07, 2023
AWKUM employees continue protest

Our Staff Reporter
December 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN  -  In a persistent show of dissent, both ad­ministrative and academ­ic staff at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AW­KUM) have prolonged their protests. 

The Academic Staff Asso­ciation’s ongoing demon­stration, now into its sec­ond consecutive day, aligns with the administrative employees’ month-long protest against the univer­sity’s management. The teaching faculty has estab­lished a protest camp right outside the vice-chancel­lor’s office, drawing a sub­stantial participation from the educators.

According to a joint statement from the pres­ident and general sec­retary of the Academ­ic Staff Association, the protest aims to highlight the administration’s ne­glect in addressing cru­cial faculty issues with the requisite urgency.

Adding to the ongoing unrest, the university’s non-teaching staff has been on strike for over a month, citing the indiffer­ence of Vice-Chancellor Zahoorul Haq. Their re­solve to continue the pro­test remains firm until the acknowledgment of their genuine demands.

Among their key de­mands are the cessation of employee exploitation, resolution of relief and wage concerns, and a re­versal of the decision to transfer 350 employees.

