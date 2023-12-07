AWKUM employees continue protest

MARDAN - In a persistent show of dissent, both administrative and academic staff at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) have prolonged their protests.
The Academic Staff Association’s ongoing demonstration, now into its second consecutive day, aligns with the administrative employees’ month-long protest against the university’s management. The teaching faculty has established a protest camp right outside the vice-chancellor’s office, drawing a substantial participation from the educators.
According to a joint statement from the president and general secretary of the Academic Staff Association, the protest aims to highlight the administration’s neglect in addressing crucial faculty issues with the requisite urgency.
Adding to the ongoing unrest, the university’s non-teaching staff has been on strike for over a month, citing the indifference of Vice-Chancellor Zahoorul Haq. Their resolve to continue the protest remains firm until the acknowledgment of their genuine demands.
Among their key demands are the cessation of employee exploitation, resolution of relief and wage concerns, and a reversal of the decision to transfer 350 employees.