Aziz Mian remembered

ISLAMABAD - Legendary Qawwal, poet and musician Aziz Mian was remembered Wednesday on his 23rd death anniversary where people from all walks of life through various media platforms paid glowing tributes to his lifetime unforgettable services in the entertainment industry. Aziz Mian was born as Abdul Aziz in Delhi in 1942. The exclamation Mian, which he often used in his Qawwalis, became part of his stage name. He was also famous for singing ghazals in Qawwali style. He began to introduce himself as Aziz Mian Mairthi. The word Mairthi refers to Meerut, a city in northern India, from which he migrated to Pakistan in 1947.