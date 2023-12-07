Body formed to probe killing of man by tigers in Sher Bagh

BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Baha­walpur Division Dr Ehtesh­am Anwar has formed a committee to probe the killing of a person by Bengal Tingers in Sher Bagh (Baha­walpur Zoo). The committee will find the facts and sub­mit initial report in 24 hours and final report in 7 days. The committee comprises Additional Deputy Commis­sioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar as convener, while Head of Forensic Science Department Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawal­pur, Conservator Forests Ba­hawalpur, Incharge Forensic Science Agency Bahawalpur, District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur and Incharge Crime Scenes Investigation will be members. Accord­ing to the report submitted by Deputy Director Wildlife and Curator Sher Bagh Us­man Ali, when the zoo staff opened the cage of Bengal Tigers at 11 am, they found a dead body mauled by the tigers. No documents or mo­bile phone were recovered from the dead body for iden­tification.