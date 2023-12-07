Canal breach inundates surrounding areas

HYDERABAD-A wide cultivated area was flooded when 40 feet 40-foot breach occurred in Loondki Canal some 15 kilometres from here.

The affected growers claimed heavy financial loss due to the submerging of wheat, oil seed crops and vegetables under breach water.

Area growers said that the breach occurred due to water pressure on the weak embankment of the canal. Growers said that they submitted complaints to the irrigation department several times but the response was zero. They said that heavy funds are usurped by the department in the name of the desalting of canals. On the other hand Irrigation department has claimed that the breach was plugged with the help of staff and machinery.

Khairpur medical college student dies of ‘natural causes’