Chief Secretary directs DCs to ensure implementation of ECP’s decision

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Shakeel Qadir Khan on Wednesday directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure the implementation of instructions given by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and to complete repair work of polling stations in their respective districts as soon as possible. He shared these views while chairing a meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners regarding the prevention of smuggling, provision of quality education and best facilities in the health sectors, price control committee, and Quetta water treatment plant, in which various related issues were reviewed. The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Additional Chief Secretary Interior Zahid Saleem, Secretary Imran Zarkoon, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan, Secretary, Education Saleh Mohammad Nasir, Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner Quetta while other Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated it through video link. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) should ensure the implementation of the instructions given by the Election Commission and all DCs should complete the repair work of polling stations in their respective districts as soon as possible. He said that provision of health facilities and quality education are essential for the betterment of society and in this regard, the provincial government was taking steps for improvement in both sectors. He said that all deputy commissioners should visit hospitals, primary health centers, and educational institutions in the respective districts and ensure attendance of absent staff and the supply of medicines in hospitals should be ensured. On this occasion, the meeting gave a detailed briefing by all the divisional commissioners regarding their respective divisions and told that all the commissioners and deputy commissioners have made more than 1200 visits to all the districts during one month and in these visits, the provision of facilities in hospitals, quality education, and other public interest projects have been done. The meeting was also informed that so far more than 138000 illegal immigrants have left the country. On this occasion, while giving a briefing, the Education Secretary said that 93 inactive schools have been activated so far saying that initiated legal action against 1,943 absent staff out of which 279 teachers were issued show cause notices. He maintained that about 89 teachers have been suspended and 657 teachers have been recommended for dismissal while the attachment order of 1978 teachers would be terminated. He said that emergency measures were being taken to prevent smuggling in the province, there has been improvement in this regard in the last one month and it needs to be further improved, the prevention of smuggling has improved the country’s economy. The Chief Secretary directed all the deputy commissioners to issue NOCs to the concerned dealers. He said that all the Deputy Commissioners’ Price Control Committees should be activated and the prices of essential items to be closely monitored and instructed action against hoarders and profiteers. The Secretary said that all DCs should visit BHUs, RHCs, hospitals, and schools and check the supply of medicines to patients. He ordered all the Deputy Commissioners to submit the progress report in due time.