CM revives land allotment process for Cholistan farmers

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday revived the stalled land allotment process for the landless farmers of Cholistan. This initiative, which had been pending since 1978, has finally been completed in a matter of months. Through a computerized lottery, 27,000 farmers of Cholistan have been allotted 3 lakh 44 thousand acres of land. This marks a significant milestone for the residents of Cholistan, who have long awaited the opportunity to own their own land. “Today is a memorable day for the residents of Cholistan,” said Chief Minister Naqvi during the lottery ceremony. “We have fulfilled a long-standing promise to the people of Cholistan, and we are committed to providing them with the resources they need to thrive.” Under the new land allotment scheme, each farmer will be leased 12 and a half acres of land for a period of five years. This will provide the farmers with the opportunity to cultivate the land and generate income for their families. The Chief Minister also announced a number of other initiatives to support the development of Cholistan, including the provision of agricultural machinery and livestock. These initiatives will further empower the farmers of Cholistan and help them to achieve economic prosperity. The revival of the land allotment process is a major victory for the farmers of Cholistan, and it is a testament to the Chief Minister’s commitment to their well-being. This initiative will have a profound impact on the lives of the people of Cholistan, and it will help to revitalize the region’s economy. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman in Lahore early Wednesday morning and reviewed the progress made on the shrine’s expansion as well as its renovation. The chief minister went round different portions of the project and watched the ongoing work. He, on the occasion, ordered the installation of quality lights inside the shrine.