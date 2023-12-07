Commissioner Rawalpindi visits BBH

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha paid a visit to Peads Emergency Department of Benazir Bhutto Hospital following the news of shortage of oxygen causing troubles for newborn babies here on Wednesday.

“Commissioner took strict notice of the news of lack of oxygen in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and visited the hospital to review actual situation himself,” according to district government spokesperson.

RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, MS BBH Dr Tahir Rizvi, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Almas Sabih and other administrative officers were also accompanying the Commissioner during visit. He added that Commissioner Rawalpindi visited the pediatric and pediatric Neonatal ICU of Benazir Bhutto Hospital where oxygen was being provided to more than 150 children.

Almost all parents expressed their satisfaction on the supply of oxygen and other facilities. Liaquat Ali Chattha said that there is no shortage of oxygen supply in any department of the hospital, especially the pediatric department. He said that there is a lot of rush in the paeds department, which is natural due to the winter season and the closure of Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi. However, even in the morning, several beds with oxygen ports are lying empty in the pediatric emergency ward.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said that an inquiry committee has already been formed to investigate the issue of false news of lack of oxygen. He further said that almost all the media channels have visited the hospital and seen the actual situation themselves. We hope that they will bring the fact before public and will reduce their anxiety and concerns. Liaqat Ali Chatha said that our teams are fully active, working even in this rush situation. Doctors of Holy Family have also been posted in Benazir Hospital to save the patients from trouble. He said that Chief Minister has given Rs2 billion for Rawalpindi, with which every government hospital will be equipped with modern facilities.

While briefing on this occasion on behalf of the hospital administration, MS Dr. Tahir Rizvi said that the VIE tank worth 14000 liters in BBH provides central oxygen to the entire hospital. Apart from this, a VIE tank worth 4000 liters is available as backup. 85 large cylinders filled with oxygen are always available in the hospital as backup. He said that 24-hour oxygen supply is ensured in the main emergency and paeds department including other operation theatres, surgical ICU, medical ICU and Paeds ICU. So there is no question of non-supply of oxygen in any department. He further said that the news of the death of a 10-month-old girl due to lack of oxygen is completely wrong and misinterpreted.

The girl was suffering from double pneumonia and measles and was kept on a ventilator for about 12 hours where both oxygen and air were being provided but she could not be survive due to the severity of the disease and her age.