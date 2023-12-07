Court orders to declare Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, Farhat Shehzadi as absconders

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Wednesday directed to initiate proceeding to de­clare the co-accused as absconder for not appear­ing despite summons in Al-Qadir Trust reference.

The court also adjourned bail petitions of founder chairman PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi till December 13. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case in Central Jail Adiala pertaining to the scam of worth 190 million pounds. The ex-chairman PTI was produced before the court. The sisters of the accused were also in atten­dance during the hearing.

At the outset of hearing, the court ordered to initiate proceeding to declare co-accused includ­ing Shahzad Akbar, Ziaul Mustafa Naseem, Farhat Shehzadi and Zulfi Bukhari as absconder due to continuous disappearance from the hearing. The court had previously issued non-bailable arrest warrants against them.

During the hearing, the court extended the in­terim bail of Bushra Bibi till December 13 in toshakhana case and Al-Qadir Trust reference worth 190 million pounds’ scandal. However, it adjourned bail petitions of PTI founder till same dates in two cases.