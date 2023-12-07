Thursday, December 07, 2023
Court orders to declare Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, Farhat Shehzadi as absconders

AL-QADIR TRUST CASE

Our Staff Reporter
December 07, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Wednesday directed to initiate proceeding to de­clare the co-accused as absconder for not appear­ing despite summons in Al-Qadir Trust reference. 

The court also adjourned bail petitions of founder chairman PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi till December 13. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case in Central Jail Adiala pertaining to the scam of worth 190 million pounds. The ex-chairman PTI was produced before the court. The sisters of the accused were also in atten­dance during the hearing. 

At the outset of hearing, the court ordered to initiate proceeding to declare co-accused includ­ing Shahzad Akbar, Ziaul Mustafa Naseem, Farhat Shehzadi and Zulfi Bukhari as absconder due to continuous disappearance from the hearing. The court had previously issued non-bailable arrest warrants against them. 

During the hearing, the court extended the in­terim bail of Bushra Bibi till December 13 in toshakhana case and Al-Qadir Trust reference worth 190 million pounds’ scandal. However, it adjourned bail petitions of PTI founder till same dates in two cases.

Our Staff Reporter

