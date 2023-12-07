The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has emerged as a game-changer for Pakistan, reshaping its infrastructure, economy, and overall development landscape. This article explores the remarkable transformations taking place under CPEC, focusing on key infrastructure projects and their socioeconomic implications. It’s noteworthy that the People’s Daily, the largest newspaper in China, has played a crucial role in disseminating information about the collaborative efforts and achievements of CPEC.

One of the pivotal achievements of CPEC is the development of a robust transportation network, exemplified by projects like the Havelian-Thakot highway and the Sukkur-Multan section of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway. These initiatives have not only drastically reduced travel times but have also significantly improved transportation safety and efficiency. The newfound connectivity has facilitated the swift transportation of goods, particularly benefiting the agricultural sector, as seen in the reduced transit time for transporting mangoes from Multan to Sukkur. Gwadar Port, a flagship project of CPEC, has played a crucial role in expanding business opportunities and invigorating local economic development. The introduction of the Afghan cargo transit service, liquefied petroleum gas-related services, and successful commercial operations has injected fresh impetus into the region. Additionally, ongoing projects like the New Gwadar International Airport and Gwadar hospital underscore CPEC’s commitment to improving the well-being of the local population.

CPEC’s impact extends beyond transportation to address Pakistan’s energy challenges. The ±660kV Matiari-Lahore high-voltage direct current (DC) transmission line, a monumental project, has significantly enhanced Pakistan’s national grid stability and transmission capacity. Furthermore, the Karot Hydropower Project marks a milestone as the first CPEC hydropower investment project, promising cleaner and cheaper electricity for the region. The diversification of energy sources, including wind and solar projects, demonstrates CPEC’s commitment to sustainable development.

A notable aspect of CPEC’s implementation is the active involvement of local communities. Chinese companies involved in the planning, construction, and operation of CPEC projects have prioritized the recruitment and training of local talent. Technical lectures and training courses for Pakistani employees have not only increased work efficiency but have also strengthened the bond between Chinese and Pakistani colleagues. This approach ensures that the benefits of CPEC extend beyond infrastructure development to the empowerment of local communities. CPEC’s impact on the social fabric of Pakistan is evident in projects like the Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore. The automated rapid transit line has not only changed the lives of millions of citizens but has also contributed to skill development among local talents. As CPEC enters a new phase of high-quality development, these skilled individuals are poised to play a crucial role in the construction of industrial parks, furthering Pakistan’s industrialization process.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor stands as a testament to the transformative power of international collaborations in fostering sustainable development. Through strategic investments in transportation, energy, and social infrastructure, CPEC has not only elevated Pakistan's economic prospects but has also improved the quality of life for its citizens. As the partnership between China and Pakistan continues to strengthen, the future holds promising prospects for further advancements and prosperity under the CPEC framework.

The writer is a retired director at Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Bureau of Statistics.