Thursday, December 07, 2023
CTD arrests terrorist of banned outfit in Jamshoro

Agencies
December 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

JAMSHORO-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a terrorist of a banned outfit during operation in area adjacent to Hyderabad. According to CTD spokesman, on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of extremists, crackdown was launched in Jamshoro area.
During raid, an active member of a defunct organization was apprehended while his accomplices managed to flee. A hand grenade was recovered from possession of detainee. The nabbed terrorist was involved in terror activities at national transmission line and railway tracks. The CTD personnel cordoned off the area after the raid and launched operation for fled terrorists.

