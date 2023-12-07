DC praises exemplary services of Scouts

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi, who is also the chairman of Scouts Hyderabad, praised the exemplary services of Scouts in the country, stating that regardless of the circumstances, Scouts consistently fulfill their duties with great diligence and enthusiasm. He expressed these views in his speech while attending a program organized by District Boys Scouts at Government Naval Rai Hiranand High School as a special guest on Wednesday, Tariq Qureshi assured the Scouts’ organizers of full cooperation and support from the administration. President of Scouts Jameel Ahmed informed the participants that on December 1st, 1947, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah approved the establishment of Boys Scouts, and since then, Scouts have been rendering commendable services.