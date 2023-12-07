Thursday, December 07, 2023
DC reviews anti-encroachment operation

APP
December 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Wednesday presided over a meeting at the his office to review progress on the operation launched against the encroachments and the land mafia. He said such performance should continue in the future to eliminate the land mafia. He said the operation against encroachments should go on and the common persons should not be disturbed. The deputy commissioner said he was personally monitoring the operation against the encroachment mafia. The encroachment mafia will not be spared and he also sought proposals for the utilization of the retrieved land. Officers of the Revenue, Municipal Corporation and other concerned official also attended the meeting.

APP

