Decision taken to increase number of city council committees to 37: Mayor Wahab

KARACHI-Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that it has been decided to increase the number of city council committees to 37, and will work together with the political party that supports them to solve the basic problems of Karachi. He expressed these views while addressing the press conference held on Wednesday at the lawn of the KMC head office.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, People’s Party Parliamentary Leader Najmi Alam, Chief Whip Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Juman Darwan, and other officials were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he wants to bring everyone together in the wider interest of Karachi and the unanimously approved resolution of the city council will have more priority to solve the long-standing important problems faced by the city. He expressed confidence that the City Council needs to play its role, and he is very hopeful that tomorrow’s (December 7) meeting of the city council will be held in a pleasant atmosphere. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the main task of the city council is to make a policy that benefits the people of Karachi. He is grateful to the opposition parties that they feel our seriousness regarding the solution of urban problems, so the Deputy Mayor Karachi talked to the representatives of Jamaat-e-Islami, in which they also showed seriousness, he added. While explaining the details of the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the city council, he said that water, sewage, gas and electricity are the main problems of the city on which all political parties agree. We will discuss the non-supply of gas in cold weather in tomorrow’s meeting and a resolution will be passed in this regard, besides speeding up the construction work of Red Line on University Road and Green Line on MA Jinnah Road. He said that KMC now has the authority to appoint its property inspector in every town of Karachi. To show solidarity with Palestinians we are going to attribute the Gulistan-e-Johar underpass to them. The city council should decide where the money of Bahria Town received by Karachi should be spent. After yesterday’s meeting, the next meeting will be called soon, we are working on the things that come in our scope, and he said let’s all work for the city, disagree but sit together to solve the problems. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that any house has sanctity, therefore parliamentary traditions should not be violated at all. We have given this message to all the parties to keep their differences in their place but work together seriously for this city. In response to a question, he said that action should be taken against whoever has done wrong, we cannot move forward without admitting our mistakes.