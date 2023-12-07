Thursday, December 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dengue tally reaches 2,700 cases in Rwp  

APP
December 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - The  dengue total tally on Wednesday reached to 2,700 positive cases with the arrival of one more patient from the Metropolitan Corporation area during the last 24 hours. 

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Wednesday informed that 2,692 confirmed patients had been discharged after recovery while 16 patients were admitted to the district’s health facilities of which six were positive cases. 

During last week’s indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 5,091 houses and larvae were detected at 55 sites while during outdoor surveillance, larvae were found at four spots while inspecting 3,220 places.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1701835383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023