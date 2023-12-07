ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) vehe­mently dismissed social media allegations alleging the registration of fake votes in ghost constituen­cies, including Murree, and others to favor a spe­cific political party. The ECP spokesperson in a statement warned against making irresponsible statements and stated that the Commission re­serves the right to take appropriate action against the relevant institutions and individuals.

The ECP spokesperson clarified that according to Sections 26 and 27 of the Elections Act, voters are registered based on their permanent or temporary address on their identity cards. Presence in a specific constituency is not obligatory, leading to variations in population and voter registration ratios among constituencies and districts. People possessing Na­tional Identity cards registered in Murree or Jhelum often reside in different cities or locations, and since they are not present in Murree or Jhelum during the census, they are not included in the count.