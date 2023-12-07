Thursday, December 07, 2023
ECP to hold contempt proceedings against Imran, Fawad in jail

ECP to hold contempt proceedings against Imran, Fawad in jail
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
December 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday de­cided to hold proceedings against former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry on December 13 in the contempt of the com­mission case.

The proceedings of the case against Imran Khan and ex-party leader Fawad Chaudhry will now take place at Rawal­pindi’s Adiala Jail.

The commission, keeping in the view the Interior Ministry’s denial to produce the former premier before the commis­sion citing security concerns issued this verdict. The ECP had earlier suggested the possibility of holding Imran’s trial in the Rawal­pindi jail. The proceedings in the case were initiated by the commission, after the use of derogatory re­marks by PTI chief Imran Khan, former party leader Asad Umar and former in­formation minister Fawad Chaudhry. They also did not appear before the top election body to clarify their position. On January, the Supreme Court had al­lowed the ECP to contin­ue proceedings against Imran, Fawad and Asad Umar. The commission decided to frame charges against them, which has yet to be done. The ECP declared that it will con­duct indictment proceed­ings against the former premier and the ex-infor­mation minister in jail and asked the Ministry of Inte­rior to make necessary ar­rangements in this regard.

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

