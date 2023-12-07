ECP to hold contempt proceedings against Imran, Fawad in jail

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday decided to hold proceedings against former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry on December 13 in the contempt of the commission case.
The proceedings of the case against Imran Khan and ex-party leader Fawad Chaudhry will now take place at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.
The commission, keeping in the view the Interior Ministry’s denial to produce the former premier before the commission citing security concerns issued this verdict. The ECP had earlier suggested the possibility of holding Imran’s trial in the Rawalpindi jail. The proceedings in the case were initiated by the commission, after the use of derogatory remarks by PTI chief Imran Khan, former party leader Asad Umar and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry. They also did not appear before the top election body to clarify their position. On January, the Supreme Court had allowed the ECP to continue proceedings against Imran, Fawad and Asad Umar. The commission decided to frame charges against them, which has yet to be done. The ECP declared that it will conduct indictment proceedings against the former premier and the ex-information minister in jail and asked the Ministry of Interior to make necessary arrangements in this regard.