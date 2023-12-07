Thursday, December 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Embrace you

December 07, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Have you ever woken up to the weight of self-doubt and so­cietal pressures, caught in a dai­ly struggle within yourself? Jour­ney with me into the twisted world of modern beauty stan­dards, where the cost of confor­mity can devour one’s essence without leaving a trace...

Did you know the consequenc­es are dire, even claiming lives? The impact on individuals, both men and women, is the most con­cerning aspect of this pervasive issue. Whether through social media or societal expectations, unrealistic beauty ideals foster internal conflicts, pressuring in­dividuals to conform.

Feeling compelled to conform often stems from body shaming, pushing people to see it as a do-or-die situation. Failure to meet societal beauty norms results in ridicule and exclusion. The lim­ited definition of beauty disre­gards diversity, making individu­als feel marginalised.

Centurion Shan shines on first day of four-day game against PM’s XI

Over the years, I’ve encoun­tered friends dealing with this issue. Social media, filters, ex­treme cosmetic procedures, and societal judgments contribute to toxic beauty standards. These standards lead to feelings of in­adequacy, low self-esteem, and severe mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

Individuals often experience helplessness witnessing their loved ones suffer. It’s crucial to re­alise that true beauty lies within. Embrace your uniqueness, flaws, and individuality. Your kindness and love make you beautiful. Stay confident; you are the standard.

HUDA HARIS ALVI,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1701835383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023