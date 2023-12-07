Embrace you

Have you ever woken up to the weight of self-doubt and societal pressures, caught in a daily struggle within yourself? Journey with me into the twisted world of modern beauty standards, where the cost of conformity can devour one’s essence without leaving a trace...
Did you know the consequences are dire, even claiming lives? The impact on individuals, both men and women, is the most concerning aspect of this pervasive issue. Whether through social media or societal expectations, unrealistic beauty ideals foster internal conflicts, pressuring individuals to conform.
Feeling compelled to conform often stems from body shaming, pushing people to see it as a do-or-die situation. Failure to meet societal beauty norms results in ridicule and exclusion. The limited definition of beauty disregards diversity, making individuals feel marginalised.
Over the years, I’ve encountered friends dealing with this issue. Social media, filters, extreme cosmetic procedures, and societal judgments contribute to toxic beauty standards. These standards lead to feelings of inadequacy, low self-esteem, and severe mental health issues like anxiety and depression.
Individuals often experience helplessness witnessing their loved ones suffer. It’s crucial to realise that true beauty lies within. Embrace your uniqueness, flaws, and individuality. Your kindness and love make you beautiful. Stay confident; you are the standard.
HUDA HARIS ALVI,
Karachi.