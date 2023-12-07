FC official martyred, TTP claims responsibility

JAMRUD - A Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel was martyred by unknown gunmen in Ghundi area in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber tribal district, police said. According to police sources, armed gunmen shot dead FC official Ali Marjan, a resident of Jamrud. The unidentified accused fired indiscriminately at him and as a result he died on the spot. The accused managed to escape from the spot. The police said they registered the first information report against and started an investigation. Later, the TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurasani sent a message to media claiming responsibility for the attack.