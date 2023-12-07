Thursday, December 07, 2023
FC official martyred, TTP claims responsibility

Staff Reporter
December 07, 2023
JAMRUD  -  A Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel was martyred by un­known gunmen in Ghundi area in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber trib­al district, police said. Accord­ing to police sources, armed gunmen shot dead FC official Ali Marjan, a resident of Jam­rud. The unidentified accused fired indiscriminately at him and as a result he died on the spot. The accused managed to escape from the spot. The po­lice said they registered the first information report against and started an investigation. Later, the TTP spokesman Mu­hammad Khurasani sent a message to media claiming re­sponsibility for the attack. 

