Thursday, December 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

First sesame cargo to be delivered to China this month: CMEC

INP
December 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The first sesame car­go of 50 tons based on contract farming will be delivered to China this month. 

The testing farm start­ed early this year by Chi­na Machinery Engineer­ing Corporation (CMEC) will boost innovative farming and agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

“The first cargo of 50 tons was all collected from our contract farm­ing, it will reach China before 25th Dec”, Xi Ji­anlong, project manag­er of contract farming at CMEC Pakistan told Gwa­dar Pro.

He said, “We would like to expand sesame con­tract farming next sea­son to 30000 acres in Pakistan and will export 10000 tons to China. Our company has many con­tract-based farms in Sindh and Punjab includ­ing dry red chili and sor­ghum farms.”

“Our first project on contract farming was for dry red chilli. Our red chili farms are locat­ed in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, and Muzaffar­garh. After sesame the 3rd project is contract farming of Sorghum, its farms are located in La­hore, Okara, and Khan­ewal,” Xi added.

Anti-Corruption Dept holds awareness walk in Kohat

Xi Jianlong mentioned his company also plans to export red chili and sorghum to China. “We are the first Chinese company to execute contract farming in Pa­kistan benefiting the lo­cal farmers. Introduc­ing modern technology will improve Pakistan’s yearly yield and trading volume giving a boost to exports.”

Earlier in August the company signed an MOU to revolutionize sustain­able food systems, bridg­ing small farmers and end-to-end value chains for enhanced efficiency and food security. 

Contract farming in Pa­kistan has several ben­efits for local farmers, such as providing small­holder farmers access to better inputs and tech­nology, reducing market risks, improving income stability, and fostering agricultural modernisa­tion.

Contract farming in Pa­kistan has gained trac­tion as a mechanism to link farmers with agri­businesses or compa­nies, especially in sectors like cotton, fruits, veg­etables, and dairy. This arrangement has been seen as a way to enhance agricultural productivity, improve quality stand­ards, and provide mar­ket access to smallholder farmers.

KMU organisess culture & art exhibition

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1701899612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023