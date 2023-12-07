First sesame cargo to be delivered to China this month: CMEC

ISLAMABAD - The first sesame car­go of 50 tons based on contract farming will be delivered to China this month.

The testing farm start­ed early this year by Chi­na Machinery Engineer­ing Corporation (CMEC) will boost innovative farming and agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

“The first cargo of 50 tons was all collected from our contract farm­ing, it will reach China before 25th Dec”, Xi Ji­anlong, project manag­er of contract farming at CMEC Pakistan told Gwa­dar Pro.

He said, “We would like to expand sesame con­tract farming next sea­son to 30000 acres in Pakistan and will export 10000 tons to China. Our company has many con­tract-based farms in Sindh and Punjab includ­ing dry red chili and sor­ghum farms.”

“Our first project on contract farming was for dry red chilli. Our red chili farms are locat­ed in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, and Muzaffar­garh. After sesame the 3rd project is contract farming of Sorghum, its farms are located in La­hore, Okara, and Khan­ewal,” Xi added.

Xi Jianlong mentioned his company also plans to export red chili and sorghum to China. “We are the first Chinese company to execute contract farming in Pa­kistan benefiting the lo­cal farmers. Introduc­ing modern technology will improve Pakistan’s yearly yield and trading volume giving a boost to exports.”

Earlier in August the company signed an MOU to revolutionize sustain­able food systems, bridg­ing small farmers and end-to-end value chains for enhanced efficiency and food security.

Contract farming in Pa­kistan has several ben­efits for local farmers, such as providing small­holder farmers access to better inputs and tech­nology, reducing market risks, improving income stability, and fostering agricultural modernisa­tion.

Contract farming in Pa­kistan has gained trac­tion as a mechanism to link farmers with agri­businesses or compa­nies, especially in sectors like cotton, fruits, veg­etables, and dairy. This arrangement has been seen as a way to enhance agricultural productivity, improve quality stand­ards, and provide mar­ket access to smallholder farmers.