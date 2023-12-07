Thursday, December 07, 2023
Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of country: PMD

Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of country: PMD
December 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Smog/fog is likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh in the morning and night during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD). According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevail­ing over most parts of the country. Mainly cold and dry weather is expect­ed in most parts of country during the next 24 hours. The weather will remain cold and dry in Punjab, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. During last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of country. The minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -10C, Skardu -07, Gilgit, Gupis, Astore, Pul­wama -04 and Shopiyan -02C.

