Formation of Business Facilitation Centre welcomed

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Wednesday hailed the Punjab government for establishing Business Facilitation Centre and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi who took a giant leap towards facilitation of the business community. President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar said that the one-window operation, consolidating services from 20 provincial and federal departments under a single roof is the biggest relief for the business community as it would save their capital and time. LCCI President also appreciated the untiring efforts of the Punjab Industries Department and matchless cooperation to the business community. He said that the one-window operation by the Punjab government would facilitate the business processes and would also improve the business climate in the province. He said that the great initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Industries SM Tanveer have provided business community a point where various procedures related to businesses requiring interaction with different government agencies are centralized in one location.