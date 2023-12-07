Thursday, December 07, 2023
Gold rate decreases by Rs1,300 per tola

December 07, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1,300 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs218,100 against its sale at Rs 219,400 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs1,114 to Rs186,986 from Rs188,100 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat gold declined to Rs.171,403 from Rs 172,425. The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $2,048 from $2,057, the Association reported.

 

