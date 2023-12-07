Governor Punjab opens electrical vehicles expo 2023

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Wednesday inaugurated the first International Electrical Vehicle Expo 2023 at the University of Lahore (UoL). The Governor while addressing the ceremony said it is very important to adopt new technology, especially artificial intelligence, to cope with the requirements of the modern era. He said this exhibition has provided a platform to many national and international companies to showcase their products and collaborate with one another. He said today, the world is going through the fourth industrial revolution in which technology and collaboration play a very important role. He said that better results can be achieved by working together. He said that governments also work together with public-private partnership and institutions on various projects, which yield good results. The Governor Punjab said in this exhibition, electric vehicles including motorcycles and cars have been displayed, which will promote environment-friendly transport. He said that the interaction of academia and industry in this exhibition is a welcome thing. He further said that the promotion of electric vehicles will help in tackling issues like smog. He said he is happy to see that international companies in electrical vehicles and artificial intelligence are bringing their expertise and technology to Pakistan, ‘which will help us accelerate the adoption of these technologies in our country and create new opportunities for our citizens’. Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the expo is a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration and shows that when government, academia, and industry come together to solve environmental problems using innovative technologies, it gets better results. He appreciated the efforts of caretaker Punjab government and caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for outstanding performance with a smaller cabinet and taking practical steps to solve the important issues including smog. The Punjab Governor said education is the guarantee of a prosperous future and a developed society. He said that out of school children is an important issue. He said that till 2018, the number of out-of-school children had gradually decreased, but unfortunately, after 2018, the number of outof- school children has increased to an alarming extent. Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Jamal Nasir said this is the first exhibition of its kind, adding that holding of this expo is very important in the context of energy crisis and environmental pollution. He said that promotion of electric vehicles will improve the environment and create employment opportunities. He said that the Punjab government will promote electric vehicles and also plans to start loans for youth. He said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab is working on longterm planning and war footing to deal with smog. Provincial Health Minister Jamal Nasir, Co-Chairman UoL Uzair Rauf, Rector UoL Dr. Ashraf, Dr. Azar Khan, and Dr. Engr Ali Hussain also addressed the event. Kazmi, Usman Sheikh, and CEOs of various companies were present. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman also distributed shields to the people associated with electrical vehicles and green technology industry in Pakistan for their outstanding contribution.