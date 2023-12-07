Govt determined to send youth abroad to gain skills training: Jamal

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Mir Jamal Khan Risani Wednesday said that the Caretaker Government is determined to work on the project of sending the youth out of the country to train them in their limited period so that youth of the province can play an effective role in the progress of country and nation by acquiring expertise in various fields. He expressed these views on Wednesday while addressing the participants of the Education and Skills Fair 2023 organized in collaboration with the Department of Education and UNICEF. On this occasion, the Director School Abdul Wahid Shakir, the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation Munir Ahmed, Director of Fight Sher Ahmed Sumalani, UNICEF and other non-governmental organizations, and high officials of the Education Department were also present. The Minister said that children should learn skills along with education so that their skills could be utilized in the local markets. He said that the government was working on projects to connect children to markets with skills and this will provide employment opportunities to the youth. He also paid tribute to the Department of Education, UNICEF, and other organizations at the Education and Skills Fair 2023 organized for people with disabilities, and said that the fair would provide opportunities for future business. He expressed happiness over this and said that new writers, painters, and talented and educated youths get an opportunity to present their skills to businesses through such fairs. In this way it will be easier for businesses and markets to choose the best workforce, individuals have set up various stalls at the fair with mutual help. In these stalls, the works of artists and models made by skilled workers were kept. The participants took a keen interest in these stalls. In the end, the supervising provincial Minister distributed shields among the talented, writers, painters, and education-affected youth who have rendered valuable services in various fields.