ICRC, MPRC observe Int’l Day for Persons with Disabilities

December 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan, in col­laboration with the Muzaffarabad Physical Rehabilitation Centre (MPRC), commemorated the Interna­tional Day for Persons with Disabili­ties (IDPD) on December 6, 2023, in Muzaffarabad. The event aimed to raise awareness about the challeng­es faced by persons with disabilities (PWD) and promote their inclusion in the society.

In Pakistan, PWDs face many chal­lenges related to limited accessibili­ty to transportation and public infra­structure, barriers to inclusive and quality education, workplace discrim­ination, limited job opportunities, social stigma, and misconceptions about disability. The IDPD serves as a platform to raise awareness about their rights and promote their equita­ble inclusion in society. 

The event in Muzaffarabad brought together people with disabilities, along with government representa­tives, organizations of PWDs, disabil­ity rights activists, educational insti­tutes, and the local community. 

Dr Farooq Ahmed Noor, Director General Health AJK, also attended the event as the guest of honour. Speak­ing to the participants, he said, “We should foster a collective commit­ment to create a society where per­sons with disabilities can participate fully, equally, and effectively.”

At the event, different activities were planned for the PWDs, including games, painting, mehndi stalls, and a musical performance by a person with disability. Keynote speakers also discussed the need to increase social inclusion opportunities.

The ICRC has been supporting peo­ple with disabilities in Pakistan for over four decades. It provides phys­ical rehabilitation services, artificial limbs, walking aids wheelchairs and physiotherapy services in addition to promoting social inclusion of people with disabilities across all spheres. In the last 10 years, the ICRC’s mission to empower people with disabilities has reached more than 150,000 indi­viduals.

