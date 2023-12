FAISALABAD - The first two-day international conference on Advanced STEAM (Science, Tech­nology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Edu­cation, ICASE-2023 con­cluded at The University of Faisalabad (TUF) here on Wednesday. The glob­al scientific community convened at ICASE-2023 where researchers, schol­ars, and experts from di­verse fields came together to share groundbreaking discoveries, foster col­laboration and explore the frontiers of knowledge.