Thursday, December 07, 2023
Iqbal turned Muslim India concept into movement through his poetry: Kunwar

December 07, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab and former secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad has said that Allama Iqbal is the great thinker, philosopher and poet who turned the concept of Muslim India into a movement through his poetry. He expressed these views while addressing a function, organised in connection with the Kalam-e-Iqbal competition [Iqbal’s poetry competition], held in collaboration with Bahria Orchard Campus of Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) and Aiwane- Iqbal Complex at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Lahore on Wednesday. He said that Iqbal gave a philosophy and ideology which later became the destiny of the Muslims of North India.

