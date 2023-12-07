Iran urges Egypt to unconditionally open Rafah crossing

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday called for the unconditional opening of Egypt's Rafah crossing for residents in the Gaza Strip.

"It is highly expected that the highest authorities in Egypt will open the Rafah crossing unconditionally to send medicine, food and fuel to the entire Gaza Strip," said Amir-Abdollahian on X.

"Today, the eyes of the women and children of Gaza are on the Rafah crossing, and they are without water, medicine, or food, and they are awaiting Egypt’s decisive decision in this regard," he wrote.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.