Thursday, December 07, 2023
JUI-F chief urges Muslim World not to recognise Israel

Agencies
December 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman has urged the Muslim World not to recognize Israel. Speaking at the National Conference on “The Sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Responsibility of the Muslim Ummah” organized by Majlis Ittehad-e-Ummah Pakistan here on Wednesday, he asked international organizations to respect public opinion which was against Israel.

JUI-F chief said that we want the Muslim countries to play their role at every platform in helping the dejected Palestinian people. The Pakistani organizations that are help­ing the Palestinian people at this time of the hour are praiseworthy, he said. He also ques­tioned the Muslim Ummah, do they feel the same type of pain of the massacre carried out in Burma, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Pales­tine. “Diplomatic relations with Israel should be cut off and Israeli products should be boy­cotted. We would continue to fight against the agenda to recognize Israel, he said.

Agencies

