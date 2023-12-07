Thursday, December 07, 2023
Julia Roberts reveals Barack Obama collaborates on new movie

News Desk
December 07, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

WASHIGTON - During an appearance on a talk show, Julia Roberts disclosed that former President Barack Obama collaborated with the director of her latest movie. The 56-year-old actress, while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, addressed Barack, 62, and Michelle Obama, 59, serving as producers for “Leave The World Behind” through their production company, Higher Ground. Leave The Word Behind is a psychological thriller written, directed, and produced by Sam Esmail, 46, renowned for creating Mr. Robot. The film is based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, 46. ‘Did they work closely with the film?,’ Jimmy, 49, asked of the Obamas. ‘Yes. Well, this was on President Obama’s reading list, you know, he puts out his cool books and cool songs,’ Julia said referencing Barack’s annual recommendations. ‘So this book was on his list and he’s a big fan of Mr. Robot.

