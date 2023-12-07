Thursday, December 07, 2023
Khairpur medical college student dies of ‘natural causes’

Agencies
December 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KHAIRPUR-Family members of a female medical student who was found dead in her hostel room at a college in Khairpur on Tuesday, have said that Sanhia Juti Keswani died of “natural causes.” The family member on Wednesday refused a post-mortem of the body, saying she suffered a heart attack and could not make it. Her brother said his sister was rushed to a hospital after the heart stroke but she breathed her last. “She has been sick for last many days,” he added.
The family took the student’s body to Daharki town in Ghotki, said the medical superintendent of Civil Hospital. Today’s was the last paper of Ms Keswani, who was a final year student. A classmate confirmed that today was her last paper but she felt pain in the chest. “We rushed her to Khairpur’s NICVD in a rickshaw but she died,” the fellow student added.

