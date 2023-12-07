KMU organisess culture & art exhibition

KHYBER - Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Peshawar recently hosted a vibrant Culture & Art Exhibition, orchestrated by fourth-semester BSN and Post RN students from the KMU Institute of Nursing. This event was dedicated to fostering unity, embracing diversity, and celebrating Pakistan’s rich cultural mosaic.
The exhibition showcased an array of activities designed to immerse attendees in the diverse tapestry of Pakistani cultures. From vibrant displays of traditional attire to cultural performances and tantalizing food fares representing various regions, the event offered a comprehensive cultural experience. Students presented artifacts and shared insights into customs, highlighting the nation’s cultural richness.
Registrar KMU, Inamullah, graced the occasion as the chief guest, commending the INS students for their ethical portrayal of diverse cultures. In his address, he emphasized KMU’s commitment to respecting and honoring the values, beliefs, and rituals of different cultures. He praised the institution’s dedication not only to nursing education but also to fostering cultural awareness and providing students with an enriching cultural environment.
“In addition to its excellence in nursing education and leadership, KMU Institute of Nursing has set a benchmark through the leadership skills displayed by its students at this cultural exhibition,” he remarked. Inamullah encouraged students to persist in such initiatives while ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services for patients.
The exhibition served as a testament to KMU’s holistic approach to education, spotlighting its efforts in nurturing a culturally sensitive and diverse community.