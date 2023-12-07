Thursday, December 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LDA takes action against 7 illegal residential schemes

Staff Reporter
December 07, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   On the directions of Commissioner Lahore & DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams took action against 7 illegal land subdivisions/residential schemes, on Wednesday. The LDA staff conducted a mega operation against illegal residential scheme Royal Smart City and Eagle Homes, Albek scheme located on Soay Asal Raiwand Road. The operation was conducted against Rana Park and Zaheer Villas near College Road, Vital Orchard Scheme on Jaya Baga Road too. The LDA teams carried out operation and demolished the sewerage system, boundary walls, offices and roads of these illegal schemes. They sealed the illegal Dream Housing Scheme extension office, which was being built without approval. The operation was carried out by the directorate of Private Housing Schemes LDA. LDA Enforcement Wing and Police participated in the operation. On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA, vigorous action is continued against illegal housing schemes/land subdivisions across the city.

PU, Canadian University sign MoU for cooperation

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1701899612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023