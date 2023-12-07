Leading int’l cricketers register for PSL Player Draft 2024 

LAHORE -: Four hundred and eighty five international players from 22 nations have reg­istered for the HBL PSL 2024 Player Draft sched­uled to take place on 13 December at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore. 46 players are in the Plati­num category while 76 players have signed up in the Diamond category. The foreign players roster for the draft is boosted by the presence of England’s Dawid Malan and South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks, both of whom feature in the top 10 of the ICC Men’s T20I player rankings for batters. World No. 5 T20I batter Rilee Rossouw was earlier traded to Quetta Gladiators from Multan Sultans. Sri Lanka spin­ner Maheesh Theekshana, Afghanistan duo Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman and West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, all ranked among the top 10 T20I bowlers, have made themselves available for the draft. World No. 2 T20I all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is also a part of the draft.