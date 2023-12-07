LESCO detects 335 power pilferers in a day

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 335 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 88th day of grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 335 electricity thieves, out of which 157 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 15 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.