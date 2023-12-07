Thursday, December 07, 2023
LHC takes up PTI plea against ECP's order to hold intra-party polls tomorrow

Web Desk
10:37 PM | December 07, 2023
The Lahore High Court will on Friday hear the petition brought by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order that required it to hold intra-party polls for a second time.

According to details, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of the LHC will conduct the proceedings at 9:00 am.

The constitutional petition has been filed on behalf of the PTI and its former chairman. The ECP has been made a party in the case.

In the petition, the petitioners maintain that the PTI had conducted intra-party elections on June 10, 2022, in accordance with the law and the constitution.

They argue that the ECP’s order to the PTI, asking them to hold intra-party elections again within 20 days, was unlawful.

The petitioners have requested the court to void the ECP’s order for conducting intra-party polls again and to declare the intra-party elections conducted on June 10, 2022, as valid.

